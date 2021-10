For Mental Health Awareness Week, the Baylor Counseling Center (BUCC) will be hosting a multitude of events designed to bring awareness to mental health issues. At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the BUCC will host an Around the Table event based on suicide awareness in Room 308 of the McLane Student Life Center. The event is designed to be a space for students to feel more comfortable discussing issues like suicide and to support one another.

WACO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO