Cars Keyed in Dover, NH Parking Lot Used by High Schoolers

A Massachusetts man was killed on the Maine Turnpike when he pulled from the breakdown lane and into the path of a tractor trailer late Thursday night. Maine State Police said Sahib Singh, 24 of Fresno, California was heading north in the right lane around 11:10 p.m. and noticed a BMW on the shoulder of the highway. He moved over to the center lane to give the sedan room when Brian N. Anger, 52, of Auburn, Massachusetts pulled directly into his path in order to reach the crossover around milepost 20 in Wells just north of Exit 19 for Route 9.

MAINE STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO