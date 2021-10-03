Cars Keyed in Dover, NH Parking Lot Used by High Schoolers
The keying of at least a half dozen cars in a parking lot used by Dover High School students is under investigation by Dover Police. Dover Police Lt. Scott Pettingill told Seacoast Current the cars were keyed during school hours Thursday and Friday while parked in the fire lot, a parking lot located directly behind the Dover South End Fire Station on Daley Drive. It is designated as additional parking for Dover High School students. One car was keyed in the school's senior lot.seacoastcurrent.com
