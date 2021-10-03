CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

DSF Roundup: Writers give final thoughts on Cowboys, Panthers matchup

By Dallas Sports Fanatic
dallassportsfanatic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuwan : The hype all week has been about the matchup between the Cowboys’ offense and this Panthers’ defense. However, I believe the biggest difference is this isn’t the best team Dallas has played so far. That isn’t the case for Carolina. Tyrod Taylor, Jameis Winston and Zach Wilson have been the slate of quarterbacks Carolina has faced, so there’s no question this is their toughest test on both sides of the ball. I will buy into the hype that this Carolina defensive line is legit, but that’s the extent of my belief in that team. Them also being without the most complete running back in the league, Christian McCaffrey, will also force Sam Darnold to make plays down the field. I think Dallas takes advantage of that and shows they are a far more complete team than the Panthers. Give me Dallas 28, Carolina 14.

www.dallassportsfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Panthers#Dallas#American Football
WSPA 7News

Game Preview: Panthers at Cowboys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Panthers vs. Cowboys game is previewed ahead of the Thursday night showdown in Arlington, Texas. This is part of a season-long preview series where we’ll break down both teams ahead of the matchup and finish with some ‘keys of the game’ for the Panthers. *All stats are provided by pro-football-reference.com […]
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Cowboys against Panthers

Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to an easy victory over the Eagles in Week 3, but can he knock the undefeated Panthers off their perch on Sunday?. The Cowboys have a big chance to knock off arguably the NFL’s most surprising undefeated team on Sunday. The Panthers head to Dallas with a spotless 3-0 record, but it’s Dallas that should be considered favorites in their Week 4 matchup.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys writer gives 3 reasons why the Eagles will win in Week 3

Bleeding Green Nation already took some time to chat with Blogging The Boys in order to preview this big Week 3 Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Monday Night Football matchup and you can read that here. Today, we’re back with three reasons why each team might lose. This exchange allows us to show what the other side is concerned about.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wpgh53.com

Cowboys and Panthers to square-off Sunday

PITTSBURGH — The Cowboys and Panthers will meet Sunday at 1 p.m. on Pittsburgh's FOX 53. Carolina enters play with a perfect 3-0 mark. The Panthers have defeated the Jets, Saints and Texans. Dallas brings in a 2-1 record. The Cowboys fell to the Buccaneers to open the season but...
NFL
Yardbarker

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers at Cowboys

The Carolina Panthers will put their undefeated record to test this Sunday against the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX. To read up on everything you need to know ahead of today's game, see the links provided below.
Yardbarker

Eagles-Cowboys Week 3 Matchup Preview

It’s Dallas week. The Philadelphia Eagles, coming off a somewhat concerning loss to the 49ers, look to bounce back against one of their most hated rivals. The Cowboys and refs upset the Chargers in Week 2, and things may be looking up for Dallas on both sides of the ball. In this matchup preview, we once again go position by position in order to stack up these two squads and get an understanding of what will make or break this long-awaited primetime matchup.
NFL
Yardbarker

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Cowboys

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A...
NFL
USA Today

Panthers vs. Cowboys: Best all-time photos from the matchup

Despite being behind in the all-time series, five games to nine, the Carolina Panthers have had a few memorable statement wins over the Dallas Cowboys. And from those wins, and even losses, have come some great scenery. Here’s a nice helping of photos from their past matchups as we ready...
NFL
abc11.com

Minus McCaffrey, Panthers visit Cowboys and surging Elliott

ARLINGTON, Texas -- - In trying to prove they aren't just the "Carolina Christian McCaffreys," the Panthers will take on another running back with an All-Pro pedigree in Ezekiel Elliott and the surging ground game of the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey won't play because of a strained hamstring when Carolina makes...
NFL
dallassportsfanatic.com

Rank ‘Em: Who has been the five best free agent additions for Dallas?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said during this past offseason that he had never seen one side of the ball flipped like what they were able to do this year. They signed seven new defensive free agents, while eight of their 11 draft picks were dedicated to that side of the ball – including their first six picks being defensive players.
NFL
Yardbarker

List of Inactives for Panthers vs Cowboys

The Carolina Panthers will put their undefeated record to test this Sunday against the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX.
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Perfect Panthers Visit Cowboys This Weekend

The Carolina Panthers are making a second consecutive trip to Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers reached 3-0 with a victory at Houston. The Cowboys have won two in a row after dropping a close one in the opener at Tampa Bay. Dak Prescott is showing no ill...
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys vs. Panthers final injury report: Randy Gregory questionable, but expected to play

The final injury report for the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers has arrived and there is nothing too surprising in it. Yesterday we were hit with the news that Randy Gregory missed practice because of a knee injury. Today, he was able to practice but was noted as limited, and the team has officially designated him as questionable for the game.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys vs Panthers: Writer predictions for the Dak Prescott-Sam Darnold showdown

By the time the final whistles blew on the Cowboys’ 41-21 victory on Monday night, fans were riding about as high as they ever have been during the Mike McCarthy era. Through three successive weeks, they’ve watched their Cowboys come oh-so-close to beating Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs, lock down Justin Herbert and the Chargers, and then utterly destroy their bitter rival Eagles.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy