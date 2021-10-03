Critically missing person reported in Dallas

Asuncion Sanchez, 70 Photo credit Dallas Police Department

Dallas Police have reported 70-year-old Asuncion Sanchez critically missing as of Saturday, October 2nd.

Police describe Sanchez as 5’6”, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt, dark gray shorts, and black velcro shoes. He also had a silver cane.

Last seen in the 8300 block of Park Lane, police say Sanchez may be confused and in need of some assistance.

If you have any information please contact the police either via 911 or (214)-671-4268.

