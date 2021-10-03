The successor of Hendrik Wüst Laschet in North Rhine-Westphalia? |
Rheine (dpa) – In the fight for the successor of Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet, support for state transport minister Hendrik Wüst is increasing. NRW Labor Minister Karl-Josef Laumann publicly supported his cabinet colleagues on Saturday. Wüst is expected to be “the future CDU man in North Rhine-Westphalia,” Laumann said in a welcome video at the conference of state delegates from SMEs and the Economic Union in Rheine.www.unlvrebelyell.com
Comments / 0