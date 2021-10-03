CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The successor of Hendrik Wüst Laschet in North Rhine-Westphalia? |

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRheine (dpa) – In the fight for the successor of Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet, support for state transport minister Hendrik Wüst is increasing. NRW Labor Minister Karl-Josef Laumann publicly supported his cabinet colleagues on Saturday. Wüst is expected to be “the future CDU man in North Rhine-Westphalia,” Laumann said in a welcome video at the conference of state delegates from SMEs and the Economic Union in Rheine.

www.unlvrebelyell.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

German elections: Defeated Merkel heir Laschet prepared to resign

The leader of Germany's conservatives, Armin Laschet, has announced a party congress next week, indicating he is ready to step down. Mr Laschet was picked to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor, but presided over their worst ever election defeat. The new personnel of the party would be tackled quickly, he...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

3 parties to deepen talks on forming next German government

Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party and two smaller parties said Thursday they would deepen their talks next week on forming a new government, as the leader of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s bloc indicated his willingness to step aside following an election defeat.The general secretary of the pro-business Free Democrats, Volker Wissing, said that a first round of talks between his party, the Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens had gone “very well.”His Green party counterpart, Michael Kellner, told reporters it had been a “good day” for the discussions.“I had the feeling in the talks that we can create...
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

The call for renewal is stronger – Laschet also has the support |

Berlin (dpa) – In the CDU, calls for renewal due to the disaster of the federal elections are getting louder. Ahead of the upcoming exploratory talks on a Jamaican coalition made up of the Union, the Greens and the FDP, key CDU politicians have also supported candidate Union chancellor and CDU leader Armin Laschet, who was under great pressure due to the historic loss of votes. Laschet and CSU leader Markus Söder had invited the FDP and the Greens to discuss the formation of a Jamaican coalition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rebel Yell

Laschet admits mistakes – and promotes Jamaica |

Berlin (dpa) – Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet has admitted his personal mistakes after the historic electoral debacle and wants to renew the CDU. At the same time, the leader of the CDU is trying to ally with the FDP and the Greens. Laschet reported on Monday that on Election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armin Laschet
WDEZ 101.9 FM

German CDU’s Laschet vows to try to build conservative-led government

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s conservative CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet said his party could not be satisfied with the results of an election on Sunday but that he would do everything possible to build a conservative-led government. “We cannot be satisfied with the results of the election,” Laschet told his...
POLITICS
BBC

Germany elections: Merkel backs 'bridge-builder' Laschet as successor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has backed her centre-right party's candidate Armin Laschet to succeed her, in an unusually tight poll campaign. At the final CDU rally, in Mr Laschet's home town of Aachen, Mrs Merkel praised him as a "bridge-builder who will get people on board". The election is too...
ELECTIONS
accesswdun.com

The Latest: Laschet: Every vote counts in Germany's election

BERLIN — Armin Laschet, the candidate of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc to become Germany’s new leader, says the election result “will come down to every vote.”. Recent polls point to a very close race between Laschet’s center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats, with the Greens trailing...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhine#North Rhine Westphalia#Federal Elections#Election#The Economic Union#The Land Parliament#The State Cdu
IBTimes

Armin Laschet: 'Comeback King' Still Chasing Merkel's Crown

Armin Laschet, the candidate from Angela Merkel's party to succeed her as chancellor, may have had a dismal election campaign marred by gaffes, but he also has a reputation for endurance and digging his heels in. The affable 60-year-old, who what Der Spiegel magazine has described as an ability to...
WORLD
KEYT

Hungary comes to Poland’s defense over EU court ruling

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister has signed a government resolution welcoming a Polish constitutional court ruling that challenges the primacy of European Union law. The resolution signed by Viktor Orban on Saturday accuses EU institutions of overextending their powers over EU member countries. It followed a very different joint statement from the German and French foreign ministers, who said Poland has an obligation to respect the EU’s common rules. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal held Thursday that the Polish Constitution has primacy over EU laws in some cases. Poland’s main opposition leader has called on Poles to defend their EU membership in protests planned for Sunday evening in Warsaw and other Polish cities.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
SFGate

Ruling party narrowly loses Czech vote; PM Babis may be out

PRAGUE (AP) — Prime Minister Andrej Babis' centrist party on Saturday narrowly lost the Czech Republic's parliamentary election, a surprise development that could mean the end of the populist billionaire's reign in power. The two-day election to fill 200 seats in the lower house of the Czech Republic’s parliament took...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass

Thousands of protesters including members of far-right groups demonstrated in central Rome on Saturday against the extension of the Covid-19 health pass system to all workplaces. Under the health pass system, anyone entering these establishments must also provide a certificate of vaccination, proof of recovery from Covid-19 or a recent negative test result.
PROTESTS
AFP

Merkel bids Israel farewell after 16 years of support

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting Israel on a farewell tour Sunday, after a 16-year term during which she cultivated warm relations with the Jewish state. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said he and Merkel would discuss "regional threats and challenges, especially the Iranian nuclear issue", and maintaining Israel's "strength in all spheres". It is Merkel's eighth and final visit to Israel as chancellor, as she prepares to retire from politics. She arrived late Saturday, the Israeli foreign ministry said.
POLITICS
KTLA

Thousands march in Rome to protest public and private workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule

Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome’s famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy’s new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices. The certification is mandatory beginning on Oct. 15 and applies to public and private […]
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Kurz to quit as Austrian chancellor amid corruption probe

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday that he plans to step down in an effort to defuse a government crisis triggered by prosecutors' announcement that he is a target of a corruption investigation.Kurz, 35, said he has proposed that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg be his replacement. Kurz himself plans to become the head of his Austrian People's Party's parliamentary group.Kurz's party had closed ranks behind him after the prosecutors' announcement on Wednesday. But its junior coalition partner, the Greens said Friday that Kurz couldn't remain as chancellor and demanded that his party nominate an “irreproachable person” to replace him. Opposition leaders had called for Kurz to go and planned to bring a no-confidence motion against him to parliament on Tuesday.
EUROPE
AFP

Croatia admits violent migrant pushbacks, Greece to probe reports

Croatia on Friday confirmed violent migrant pushbacks as Greece promised to probe fresh reports of similar rights breaches on its border following pressure from the European Union. Investigations published Wednesday in several European media used video recordings and documents to show an alleged orchestrated campaign by special police units to forcibly turn back migrants arriving in Croatia, Greece and Romania. 
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy