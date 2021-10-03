CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots: Three Bucs to Watch on Offense

By Evan Winter
AllBucs
AllBucs
 6 days ago

This week's Buccaneers-Patriots matchup has the aura of a Super Bowl heading into the game. Ever since the schedule was released, people have talked about this game non-stop.

And with good reason. The only thing that's missing to complete the vibe is a winning record from the Patriots. But that doesn't mean they will be a lesser, easier opponent to take down.

That's far from the truth. But what is true is that the following players will go a long way in helping the Bucs figure out how to come out of Foxboro with a win on Sunday night.

3. TE Cameron Brate

Brate will be needed in a big way since Rob Gronkowski isn't playing. The eight-year pro isn't as near as complete a player as Gronk, but he is very reliable in the passing attack and is a very good red zone target.

O.J. Howard is another option at tight end, but Brate has played 36% of offensive snaps compared to just 15% for Howard.

Brate showed last year during the playoffs that he can step up when needed. He led the Bucs in receiving through the first two games of the playoffs with eight catches for 130 yards on just 44% of snaps.

Make no mistake: The Bucs offense is missing a big weapon in Gronk, but Brate is good enough to keep things moving without too much of a drop-off.

2. RB Leonard Fournette

Bill Belichick is going to try and take away what the Bucs do best, which, if you haven't watched this team in 2021, is definitely the pass. The Bucs are one of the league's worst teams when it comes to running the ball.

What's even worse is the Bucs don't even try to run the ball. Running backs Ronald Jones II and Fournette average a combined 13 carries per game through the first three weeks. Not 13 carries each. 13 combined carries.

I'm not one to pound the table when it comes to establishing the run, but that has to change. And it should change this week. The Patriots are going to man up on the Bucs receivers and try to disrupt the timing on the quick passes that Brady loves. This will result in pressures, sacks, throwaways, etc. - things that will handicap the offense and could possibly force the Buccaneers to work from behind the chains.

A solid ground attack would help loosen the Pats defense up. With Giovani Bernard out and Jones II looking like a continuously-shrinking piece of the offense, expect Fournette to get the bulk of the work. How he performs will go a long way toward how much success the Bucs offense has on Sunday night.

1. QB Tom Brady

I know I said last week that I don't like to put Brady on this weekly list. It's low-hanging fruit, at the end of the day. But it's a requirement this week. Just like last week.

How can he not be here for this game? Brady is literally going back to the place where he created the legend that is himself. He's facing off against the man who helped coach him up to where he is and the man who helped set the table for success around him.

He's facing the man that helped cast him out of New England.

Brady has always been cool, calm, and collected. But it's certainly fair to wonder how much emotion will go into this game and how it will affect his play. It's usually a bad idea to buy into the whole "ex-coach and former player" storyline, but man, we are talking about two guys who were with each other almost every day for two decades. They know each other. And they know how to beat each other.

And based off what we've seen from the Bucs, they can't win this game without Brady. This game centers around in more ways than one and rightfully so. He's easily the top Buc to watch once this game kicks off.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
fullpresscoverage.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Take On The Los Angeles Rams In Week Three

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Sunday. This will be quarterback Tom Brady’s first career start in Los Angeles. In two games so far Brady has thrown nine touchdowns for 655 yards, and a completion percentage of 65.1%. At 44 years old age means nothing to Brady, he’s playing like he’s 24 again.
NFL
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Buccaneers Patriots#Brate
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to pull off an upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 5: Harass Bucs QB Tom Brady with pressure up the middle There isn’t a single scheme, front, blitz, or exotic look that a defense can throw at Brady to catch him off guard. He’s seen everything every defensive coordinator could possibly come up with, ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Blueprint to beating Patriots in Tom Brady’s return

With a recent loss, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally need to address key issues in their scheme in order to overcome a tough contest in New England. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are walking into Gillette Stadium to face the New England Patriots this Sunday in primetime. This game will be the first time that Tom Brady will play against his former head coach Bill Belichick with whom he won 6 Super Bowls.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Offense Enticed Sherman To Sign With Tampa Bay

New Bucs cornerback Richard Sherman was drawn to Tampa Bay not just for the chance to play in Todd Bowles’ defensive scheme, but also because of Bruce Arians’ offense. No, Sherman, a former wide receiver at Stanford, isn’t going to be catching any passes from Tom Brady – outside of any interceptions in practice.
NFL
CBS Boston

Joe Montana Says Tom Brady Can Play To Age 60, Because Nobody Is Allowed To Hit Him

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Joe Montana was considered the GOAT for a long time, after his playing career ended at the age of 38. He’s since been passed many times over by the ageless Tom Brady, who won a Super Bowl at age 43 and has continued his success this year at age 44. Brady’s always said he plans to play until his mid-40s, though he recently pondered playing until age 50. Montana took it even further, saying Brady can probably play until he’s 60, given how many quarterback hits have been outlawed by the NFL. “Yeah, they don’t even touch...
NFL
CBS Atlanta

Richard Sherman Reunites With Tom Brady At The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Richard Sherman and Tom Brady are quite used to sharing a football field. They’ve done it many times throughout their careers. In the past, though, they’ve always met as rivals. For the next year, they’ll be stepping onto it together as teammates. In a move that’s caused mild surprise across the NFL, Sherman has signed a one year contract in Tampa Bay. In typical style, the experienced cornerback broke the news himself on his podcast. The deal is expected to earn the football veteran £2.25m, with half a million dollars of that sum guaranteed. Sherman...
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
136
Followers
426
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy