HPD: Man chased by gunman, shot and killed outside party in SW Houston

By FOX 26 Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in southwest Houston, where a man was killed overnight Sunday. Houston police say it happened outside a huge party in the 4500 block of W Orem Dr. around 2 a.m. That's where investigators say they heard at least 15 shots go off and when they arrived, found an unidentified man, unresponsive, and with a gunshot wound to the leg.

