Southwyck Homes Communities in Georgia’s Top 10 Safest Cities

Understanding the importance of building homes in secure communities, Southwyck Homes makes it a top priority to build in cities with low crime rates and a strong sense of security. Southwyck Homes is proud to announce that Acworth, Woodstock and Milton were named in the top 10 safest cities in Georgia according to SafeWise. Homeowners in the communities of Crossroads at Birmingham, The Artisan at Cooks Farm and The Artisan at Victory are afforded the security and comfort of a location in the state’s most secure suburban centers.