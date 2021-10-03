Missed Opportunities Doom Syracuse in Heartbreaking Loss to Florida State
Syracuse Football fell short to Florida State in its ACC opener in heartbreaking fashion. WAER's Zach Letson breaks down a loss plagued by missed chances in Tallahassee. For a second straight week, Syracuse (3-2, 0-1 ACC) played in a nail-biting thriller. This time, SU was on the wrong side of it. The Orange fell just short to Florida State (1-4, 1-3 ACC) on a last-second Seminoles field goal, 33-30 in the Orange’s ACC opener Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.www.waer.org
