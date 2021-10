Oh my. Is 'Cuse turning the corner with their transfer QB? Idk, but know we better score TDs on Friday night and if we don't early, due to slow decisions, then we better get a look to see if someone else can make good decisions more quickly and effectively. Taking a look does not cement things one way or another but it does show that there are options and we are trying to win, not just lean on the D.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO