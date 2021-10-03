CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Danny Willett marks birthday with Alfred Dunhill Links win

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Danny Willett has celebrated his birthday by winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by two strokes. The Englishman took a three-shot lead into the European Tour event’s final round which was played over the Old Course at St. Andrews. Willett shot a 4-under 68 and finished on 18 under par overall to claim his eighth professional win and first since the BMW PGA Championship in September 2019. Willett turned 34 on Sunday. Players in the field completed a round at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie from Thursday to Saturday. Those who made the cut returned to St. Andrews for the final round.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
todaysgolfer.co.uk

What's In The Bag: Danny Willett

What's in the golf bag of Danny Willett, the Masters Champion, Ryder Cup player and eight-time European Tour winner. Englishman Danny Willett ended his two-year winless run with victory at the Dunhill Links on his 34th birthday. It was Willett's first victory since the 2019 BMW PGA Championship and lifted...
GOLF
golfpunkhq.com

Willett chasing birthday double at St Andrews

The stage is set for an enthralling climax in the final round of a thrilling Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, with the burning question being: can anyone stop Danny Willett winning on his 34th birthday?. The 2016 Masters and Alfred Dunhill Links Team Champion opened up a three-shot...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Dunhill
golfpunkhq.com

Hatton out front at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Tyrrell Hatton continues to set the pace in search of an unprecedented third Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but Danny Willett is one of several dangerous rivals in pursuit – and the former Masters champion also has a share of the lead in the Team Championship. Everything seems to be going...
GOLF
golfpunkhq.com

Birthday celebrations for Willett at the home of golf

Danny Willett celebrated his birthday in style as he secured his eighth European Tour title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The 2016 Masters winner, who turned thirty-four on Sunday, started the final round on the Old Course at St Andrews with a three-stroke lead and remained at the top of the leaderboard throughout the day, making the turn in three-under-par.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: The BEST hotel in the world for golf lovers!

The Ryder Cup may be over for another two years, but golf fans are treated to another spectacle of the season with this week's iconic Alfred Dunhill Links Championship that pits the world's best golfers alongside celebrities and sporting stars. It will be a special week for the event as...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Pga Championship#Ap#Englishman#European Tour#The Bmw Pga Championship#Carnoustie
ESPN

Hatton leads Alfred Dunhill Links by 1 after 2nd round

ST ANDREWS, Scotland --  Tyrrell Hatton produced a brilliant display of links golf in Scotland on Friday to keep himself on track for a third victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The Englishman, fresh off the 19-9 hammering from the United States in the Ryder Cup, could not...
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
golfmagic.com

Alfred Dunhill Links R2: Hatton leads as Tommy Fleetwood moves into contention

Tyrrell Hatton consolidated on his good start at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and leads by one stroke after 36 holes. Hatton, who grabbed 1.5 points for Europe as they were dismantled by the United States in the Ryder Cup, carded a second round 2-under par 70 to see him in at 10-under par.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: History MADE as first woman wins team event

History was made at the home of golf over the weekend when Maeve Danaher became the first woman to win the team event at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. Danaher, who plays off 22, teamed up with Belfast's Michael Hoey to claim victory as they carded rounds of 62 at Kingsbarns, 67 at St Andrews and 63 at Carnoustie before closing with a stunning 12-under par 60 on the Old Course.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rhys Enoch hits AMAZING RECOVERY SHOT at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Danny Willett secured his eighth European Tour victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the weekend, fighting off the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry. While the big names of European golf were battling for glory, Rhys Enoch was further down the field and plugging away in tied 39th place.
GOLF
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu falls to defeat in first outing since US Open triumph

The question on most lips as Emma Raducanu returned to competition for the first time since her startling US Open victory was exactly how she would adjust to her new status as a grand slam champion. With major success inevitably comes increased and often unwanted expectation, as well a target on the back as players fight for the newest, biggest win.
TENNIS
The Independent

US Open champion Emma Raducanu falls to defeat at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu’s return to the court after her sensational US Open triumph ended in defeat as she was beaten in the second round in Indian Wells It has been 27 days since the 18-year-old stunned the world to become the queen of New York in a fairytale story, but she could not reproduce that level in the Californian desert, going down 6-2 6-4 to Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.That success at Flushing Meadows has catapulted Raducanu into stardom, attending the Met Gala and the James Bond premiere in her time away from the court, and she got a taste of her new...
TENNIS
The Independent

Gerwyn Price sets up all-Welsh final with Jonny Clayton at World Grand Prix

Defending champion Gerwyn Price set up an all-Welsh final at the World Grand Prix with a stunning 4-2 comeback victory over Stephen Bunting World number one Price will meet compatriot Jonny Clayton in Saturday’s final in Leicester but only after battling past Bunting in dramatic fashion.The 36-year-old reigning world champion trailed by two sets and returned to the oche late, complaining of twinges in his throwing arm.𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿We have an all-Welsh final! 🤝Gerwyn Price comes from two sets down to defeat Stephen Bunting 4-2 to secure his spot in the final as he looks to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Belgium vs France LIVE: Nations League semi-final result, final score and reaction tonight

World champions France recovered from two goals down to beat Belgium 3-2 in a thrilling Nations League semi-final on Thursday with a last minute strike from Theo Hernandez securing a place in Sunday’s showpiece match against Spain.In a crazy end to the game Belgium thought they had won it minutes earlier but Romelu Lukaku’s late effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.Yannick Carrasco fired Belgium ahead in the 37th minute and three minutes later Lukaku doubled the lead with a superbly taken goal.Karim Benzema got France back into the game in the 62nd minute before Kylian Mbappe equalised with...
SOCCER
The Independent

Pressure on Switzerland in Northern Ireland qualifier, insists Steven Davis

Northern Ireland’s Steven Davis believes all the pressure is on Switzerland going into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier in Geneva.The visitors start the match three points behind the Swiss in the battle for second place and a play-off berth from Group C, knowing a win would keep their fate in their own hands but that a defeat would be a massive blow to hopes of reaching Qatar 2022.Even so, Davis believes home expectation mean it is the Swiss, ranked 15th in the world compared to Northern Ireland’s 47th, who carry the greater burdens.😃 One day out 📸 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/gYobhpCUmX— Northern...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy