CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

PM vows to rebuild Spanish island hit by volcanic eruption

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uw2t_0cFscFAV00

Spain's prime minister vowed Sunday to rebuild the island of La Palma, where a volcanic eruption has spewed molten lava and a thick cloud of pyroclastic ash for the past two weeks, destroying houses and banana crops. The eruption is giving no indications it will end soon.

Lava flowing from vents in the Cumbre Vieja volcano range has destroyed over 900 buildings and displaced about 6,000 people so far, and new vents opened just days ago. The island of 85,000 people lies in Spain 's Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa.

Returning for the third time since the volcano eruption began on Sept. 19, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Sunday an aid package of 206 million euros ($238 million) for the affected islanders.

According to Sánchez, the money will rebuild crucial infrastructure for the island´s economy, mainly irrigation networks for the important banana export industry and other agricultural crops, as well as roads that serve the hiking trails and beaches that attract tourists. The funds also aim to create jobs and cut taxes for La Palma residents.

“We are facing a test of resistance, because we don't know when the volcano's eruption will end," Sánchez said in a televised press conference. “But citizens should know that when it does end, the government of Spain will be there to help with the enormous task of rebuilding La Palma and offer a horizon of prosperity.”

The government already approved a separate 10.5 million euro ($12.2 million) emergency fund last month to purchase housing and basic goods for those who have seen their houses buried by molten rock.

Rivers of lava have meandered downhill for over 6 kilometers (nearly 4 miles) and after reaching the island's shore are now tumbling into the Atlantic Ocean, where a peninsula of more than 28 hectares (70 acres) is growing and stretching into the sea.

On Sunday, the Canary Islands' volcanology institute, Involcan, said the explosive activity in the vents of the volcano had intensified, while several medium-range earthquakes were recorded by the country's geographic institute, IGN.

Despite the eruption's spectacular images and its damage to property, no casualties have been reported, mainly due to speedy evacuations.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Lava burns through an island in the Atlantic as volcanic eruptions continue

This browser does not support the video element. After nearly two weeks, the volcano erupting on a Spanish Island near Morocco is showing no signs of stopping. On Tuesday, lava and smoke continued to spill out onto La Palma in the Canary Islands, destroying homes, infrastructure and livelihoods. This browser...
ENVIRONMENT
healththoroughfare.com

Most Powerful Underwater Eruption Creates a New Volcano

A major volcanic event occurred in 2018, a few kilometers away from the Eastern coast of Mayotte, meaning a French territory. After the investigation started, a new volcano was found, according to Yahoo News. The study paper confirms the following:. This is the largest active submarine eruption ever documented. An...
AGRICULTURE
Rebel Yell

Canary Islands | Volcanic eruption leads to the closure of La Palma airport

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canary Islands is standing still because of the ash accumulations of the Cumbre Vieja volcano that has erupted for a week, the company that manages the Spanish airports announced on Saturday. AENA). Posted on Sep 25, 2021 at 9:43...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Sánchez
Phys.org

Flights scrapped as new volcanic eruptions hit Canaries

Fresh volcanic eruptions in Spain's Canary Islands prompted the cancellation of flights, airport authorities said Friday, the first since the Cumbre Vieja volcano came to life again. New evacuations were also ordered as large explosions and new openings were reported at the volcano on La Palma island on Friday. A...
WORLD
The Independent

Airport on Canary island of La Palma reopens but flights cancelled as volcanic eruption continues

The airport on the Spanish Canary island of La Palma has reopened as a volcano continues to spew lava and emit ash clouds over the surrounding area.Thousands of people were evacuated from the region last Sunday after the Cumbre Vieja volcano began to erupt, sending lava flowing towards the sea.Flights remain cancelled despite the reopening of the airport. Spain’s airport operator Aena said the airport had only reopened after teams had cleared ash off the runway.Binter, the Canary Island airline, on Sunday said it would keep flights cancelled because of the conditions. Hundreds of tourists have already been ferried...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Spain's PM Sanchez Vows to Rebuild La Palma as Eruption Gathers Force

LA PALMA (Reuters) -Red-hot lava exploded high into the air from La Palma's volcano on Sunday night as the eruption gathered force, hours after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain would help rebuild the island, adding that it was safe for tourists to visit. Local media reported the north side...
EUROPE
The Independent

Spanish volcano eruption shuts airport, area still 'tense'

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma shut down again Thursday due to ashfall from a volcano that has been erupting for almost three weeks. Scientists said the course of the eruption was unpredictable. It settled down in recent days, but the volcano in the Canary Islands continues to spew lava, and 16 earthquakes of up to magnitude 3.5 shook the area over the previous 24 hours, the National Geographic Institute said.The lava has forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 people and destroyed more than 600 houses. The ash cloud temporarily closed La Palma Airport last...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canary Islands#Casualties#Economy#Atlantic Ocean#Earthquake#Spanish
AFP

Volcano island flights resume after ash closed airport

Flights to and from La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands resumed Saturday after the airport reopened following a 48-hour closure due to volcanic ash, airlines and the airport authority said.  "La Palma airport is back in operation," Spain's AENA airport authority tweeted, with local Canaries airline Binter confirming it had resumed flights several hours later. 
WORLD
AFP

Mexican exhibit showcases recovered ancient treasures

Ancient Mexican artefacts recovered from abroad are among the archaeological treasures on display at an exhibition showcasing the country's cultural heritage 200 years after it won independence from Spain. Titled "The Greatness of Mexico," the exhibition at the National Museum of Anthropology and another site showcases 1,500 rare pieces, including Mayan sculptures and Aztec codices. Almost half of them are on display in Mexico for the first time, having been loaned or returned by European countries or collectors. The exhibition demonstrates "who we Mexicans are," said Yectli Hernandez, a Mexico City resident who came to the exhibit.
MUSEUMS
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Unearthed 40,000-Year-Old Cave Chamber Inhabited by Neanderthals

Researchers digging a tunnel network on the Rock of Gibraltar, have uncovered a new chamber that has been locked off from the rest of the world for at least 40,000 years. This new discovery might provide insight into the Neanderthal civilization and their traditions. 4000-year-old cave. Experts began exploring Vanguard...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
dailynewsen.com

Coronavirus, last minute | The Government announces that it will soon eliminate restrictions to access the terminals of Aena airports

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has announced this Saturday that the Council of Ministers will approve in the coming days that "restrictions on access to terminals" are eliminated at Aena airports, thanks to the progressive output of the pandemic. "We are going to bring these farewells or reception, facilitating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Biggest tsunamis in US history

Since 1788, huge waves called tsunamis have struck the U.S. just 21 times, according to the World Data website. But some have been devastating, killing hundreds of people and destroying billions of dollars worth of property. These are the biggest tsunamis in the country’s history. On July 10, 1958, a...
ENVIRONMENT
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Video captures plane piloted by Romanian billionaire crashing in Italy

Dramatic dashcam video captured the moment a plane piloted by a Romanian billionaire crashed into a building in Italy — killing the 68-year-old, his wife, son and four other people. Dan Petrescu was flying the single-engine Pilatus PC-12 that was captured Sunday plummeting in flames into an office building in...
ACCIDENTS
ScienceAlert

Mummified Birds in The Atacama Desert Reveal a Truly Dark Side of History

The more we look into the harsh extremes of Chile's Atacama Desert, the more we find. Phenomena both mystifying and wonderful, occasionally bordering on alien. But in this incredibly dry place, it wasn't just the climate that was unforgiving. Its ancient human inhabitants, making do in a parched place not best suited to hosting them, traded in whatever they could get their hands on. Sometimes, it seems, that was the brilliant feathers of colorful birds brought unceremoniously to a desert they didn't belong to, but were destined to be buried within. "What we consider acceptable interactions with animals under our care was very...
WILDLIFE
microsoftnewskids.com

What is the oldest-known archaeological site in the world?

Our human ancestors were roaming Earth as far back as 6 million years ago, but what is the earliest site containing archaeological evidence of their existence?. It turns out, there are two spots — one in Kenya and the other in Ethiopia — that are considered the top candidates for world's oldest archaeological sites, according to about a dozen scholars, all with expertise in prehistoric archaeology and anthropology, who spoke with Live Science.
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

The Tale of the Scorpion King, the Tale of Egypt’s Oldest Unsolved Mystery and Other Such Stories From Ancient Egypt

For over thirty centuries, Egypt was the leader of the Mediterranean world. From its consolidation in 3100 B.C. to its conquest in 332 B.C. by Alexander the Great, no other country surpassed the Pharaohs’ land in terms of power. The great pyramids, the studying of the Old Kingdom, and the mystery that surrounded them have always attracted archaeologists, historians, and even scientists across the globe.
ABC News

ABC News

416K+
Followers
106K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy