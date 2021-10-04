Napping Bear In Littleton Relocated To Colorado Wilderness

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – After a few days of napping and eating fruit in Littleton, Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated a bear back to the wilderness. Officers first responded to the area near C-470 and South Platte Canyon Road on Sept. 29 .

They say the bear was seen napping in a tree near some apple and peach trees.

On Saturday night, officers removed the sow from the area near Coal Mine Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. They believe she is between 10 and 15 years old.

They add she’s in good health, weighing at around 200 lbs.

CPW recommends tree owners to remove ripe fruit to avoid situations like this.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, during late summer and early fall, bears need 20,000 calories a day to gain enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking.