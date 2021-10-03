CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll of The Week: Have you bought a phone without a charger in the box?

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a year since Apple made the decision to not ship a charger with its phones. The decision even applied to older phones that are still in production. Other manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Samsung, and even Nokia have also joined Apple in the decision to not include chargers in the box, though it is important to mention that Xiaomi provides the option for buyers to get a charger for free.

