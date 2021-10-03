CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Files New Trademarks For Raw And SmackDown

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently on September 29 WWE filed two new trademarks with the USPTO related to Monday Night Raw and the Friday Night SmackDown brand. The first trademark filed was for the term “Raw Rebound” and the second trademark was for “SmackDown Breakdown.”. The description for both terms reads as follows:. “Trademark...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Announces Surgery For Nia Jax

Nia Jax is currently out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. Monday’s RAW saw Shayna Baszler defeat Jax in singles action, and then snap at ringside and attack Jax before walking away. In an update, Kayla Braxton announced on The Bump this morning that WWE Medical has ruled...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
Wrestling World

What will happen to Becky Lynch now?

The match for the women's title between Friday Night Smackdown champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair was staged this night. The two staged a very interesting match, however, which ended with a No Contest and disqualification due to the intervention of the returning Sasha Banks who attacked both contenders and gave an important signal for the belt.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Trademark Registration#Combat#Smackdown#Entertainment
fullpresscoverage.com

WWE Must Retire The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

WWE seems intent on destroying their own women’s tag team division. I want nothing more than a rich, developed, secondary title for the female wrestlers of WWE. Frankly, they’re too talented not to have multiple prizes to fight over. There has never been a better time in WWE history for their women’s division. It is deep, it has characters, it has absolute talent. Of course, it made sense for WWE to create the Women’s Tag Team Championships in 2019. They had too much talent on hand not to.
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Returning To The Ring For First Time In Over A Year

One more time? Every now and then, a wrestler may have to take some time away from the ring for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to some kind of storyline issue, but sometimes it is something that has nothing to do with wrestling. That is the case with a current WWE star, but it seems that she will be getting back in the ring rather soon.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Officially Signs Another Former WWE Star

Pen to paper. AEW has done a lot of good things since its inception less than three years ago. Possibly the most important thing, at least in the eyes of wrestlers, is offer a new place for talent to go. It has been missing for a long time now and AEW has filled a role. That is on display again, as another former WWE star has been signed to a contract with AEW.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Jeff Hardy Possibly Bringing Controversial Gimmick To SmackDown

Jeff Hardy is a professional wrestling veteran, and throughout the course of his career fans have seen him switch things up a few times. During his WWE runs Jeff has pretty much stuck to being Jeff Hardy, but in TNA fans have seen him embrace different personas such as Brother Nero, and the infamous Willow The Wisp.
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE Mock Draft 2021: Projecting the Top 30 Picks for Raw and SmackDown

The 2021 WWE draft will be a two-night event starting Friday night on SmackDown and carrying over to Raw on Monday. Every year, the draft is done a little differently. Sometimes, rosters are split into two pools to pick from on those two nights to split up the bigger stars, with supplemental picks happening on social media and WWE programming.
WWE
CBS Sports

2021 WWE Draft results: SmackDown and Raw rosters, picks, all undrafted superstars

The annual WWE Draft has concluded and fans now know what the future of Raw and SmackDown look like. There were plenty of shocking moments and some big names on the move, including Raw women's champion Charlotte Flair and SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch both changing brands. Interestingly, WWE destroyed...
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE Draft 2021: Bianca Belair Moves to Raw, Charlotte Flair to SmackDown

After a chalk start to the 2021 WWE draft, things got very interesting for Raw and SmackDown with their second picks. Making picks for the blue brand, Sonya Deville brought Raw women's champion Charlotte Flair over to Friday Night SmackDown. Adam Pearce followed up by adding Bianca Belair to Raw.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns’ Next Big Title Feud Reportedly Revealed

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over 400 days now and The Tribal Chief has defended his title against a variety of opponents ever since he became champion. Reigns is currently set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel later this month, but it looks like his next feud is already being planned out.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss, Cesaro And More Drafted In Fifth Round On WWE Raw

The WWE Draft continued on Monday Night Raw, and the red brand ended up with some big names in the first four rounds such as Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor to name a few. During the fifth round of the WWE Draft it was announced that Karrion Kross...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE NXT Star Leaving The Company Soon?

Over the last few years fans have seen quite a few names part ways with WWE due to releases and contract expirations, and it looks like yet another Superstar could be on his way out. It’s interesting to note that former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano has recently removed all references...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Current WWE Star Reveals Important Message He Received From Edge

Recently WWE shook things up with the 2021 WWE Draft, and fans saw several names from NXT get called up to the main roster. Hit Row got called up as a group and now the stable is officially part of the Friday Night SmackDown brand. Hit Row member Top Dolla...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Preliminary WWE SmackDown Viewership Is In

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.090 million viewers, according to TV Series Finale. SmackDown also drew an average of 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It should be noted that this is the preliminary viewership number and the actual rating won’t be released until later this week. This is down...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

The Undertaker Reveals Why He Will Never Wrestle Another Match

The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the most legendary wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, but the former WWE Champion wrestled his last match when he defeated AJ Styles in a Graveyard Match at WrestleMania 36. Last year at Survivor Series The Undertaker said goodbye to...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Debuts New Gimmick Before SmackDown

The path to success in professional wrestling is sometimes a winding road, and over the years fans have seen quite a few wrestlers go through gimmick changes. For a while Shane Thorne was making regular appearances on WWE programming as RETRIBUTION member Slapjack, but after the group split up he seemingly got lost in the shuffle.
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.24.21

Hello everyone, welcome to another episode of Smackdown. Tonight is the go home show for Extreme Rules so expect as close to a hard sell as the WWE will give us. Beyond some kind of interaction between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor to set up their match, we’ll have an Intercontinental title match between Shinsuke Nakamura and former champion Apollo Crews, Zelina Vega will job out to Liv Morgan setting up Morgan and Carmella at the PPV, and Naomi probably wont be too happy after getting fined by Sonya Deville last week. Oh, let’s all give a moment of silence to Tegan and Nox, who beat some combination of Natalya and Tamina 4 times but received no title shot and those belts are now with Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH. We’ll also probably get some kind of continuation between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair setting up their title match at Extreme Rules. Alright, I think that about covers it so let’s get to the action.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy