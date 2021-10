New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned of a looming power crisis in the Indian capital, saying on Saturday that some of the major coal-fired stations supplying the city barely have a day's stock left. Several states in eastern and southern India have been hit by supply shortages, with utility providers resorting to unscheduled power cuts. The shortage in India, the world's second-largest coal-consuming country, follows widespread power outages in China that have shut factories and badly hit production and global supply chains. "Delhi could face a power crisis," Kejriwal said, adding the megacity has been struggling with energy supplies for the past three months.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 HOURS AGO