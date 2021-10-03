CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Join Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’ at Florida Gig

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqO1u_0cFsY7G600

Guns N’ Roses brought out Wolfgang Van Halen to join them on “Paradise City” Saturday during the band’s concert in Hollywood, Florida.

“Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s fucking cool,” Axl Rose told the crowd while introducing Van Halen. “You don’t understand. We’re talking legacy!”

Van Halen — whose band Mammoth WVH , making their touring debut , has served as opener for GNR’s latest reunion dates — played guitar and sang backup vocals alongside Slash and Duff McKagan on the Appetite for Destruction hit.

Soon after the gig, Van Halen said simply of the moment on social media, “Yeah. This actually happened… What a night.”

The Mammoth WVH frontman also paid tribute to David Lee Roth, who he played with in Van Halen, following Roth’s sudden retirement announcement . “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey,” Wolfgang tweeted with a photo of himself and Roth onstage together.

Comments / 12

Max Headroom
6d ago

He can fit in ANYwhere. Plays anything well. Am sure he is fine with what talent he has already....

Reply
12
Frank Watson
6d ago

Wolfgang just keeps trying to "fit in" somewhere. Who's next ?......Journey ???!!! Hey Wolfgang,......your mom is HHHHHOT !!!!!

Reply(5)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Epic Pic with Guns N’ Roses Is Definition of Cool

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Wolf Van Halen posted an epic photo of himself performing alongside Guns N’ Roses last night. Eddie Van Halen’s son is on his first major tour with his band Mammoth WVH. Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses handpicked Van Halen and his band to open up for them on their nationwide tour, which began earlier this summer. Mammoth WVH is Van Halen’s first solo project that came out in June to critical acclaim. In fact, Wolfgang wrote every song and played every instrument on the album that shot up the Billboard rock charts upon its release.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Sammy Hagar ‘Ruined Everything’ at Van Halen’s Farm Aid Debut

The inaugural edition of Farm Aid in 1985 was going to be the perfect place for Sammy Hagar to announce to the world that he had joined Van Halen. Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp's first-annual benefit show was being aired live on national television and radio, offering millions of people their first chance to hear Hagar and Eddie Van Halen perform together. "Too bad I screwed everything up," Hagar deadpanned in his 2012 memoir, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock.
CELEBRITIES
WHIO Dayton

David Lee Roth announces early 2022 retirement, citing health concerns

LAS VEGAS — Legendary rocker David Lee Roth confirmed Friday that the cradle must rock on without him. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement. … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world. … I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe,” Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal by phone.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

How much money does David Lee Roth have? The fortune of Van Halen’s frontman is being investigated as he announces his retirement.

Former Van Halen lead vocalist David Lee Roth announced his unexpected retirement to John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review Journal on October 2. After his last performance on New Year’s Eve at Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues, the singer mentioned his concert career. In addition, David stated that he...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Hollywood, FL
Entertainment
City
Hollywood, FL
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 Says All Former Members Of VAN HALEN Should Take Part In Hypothetical EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute Concert

During an appearance on the "Talking Shred" podcast, former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 reflected on the passing of legendary VAN HALEN axeman Eddie Van Halen almost exactly a year ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Me, just like millions of others, he was my favorite. It's strange — I'm so upset too, because it's, like, 'God, couldn't we do anything to save him?'
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Sammy Hagar is Very Impressed with Wolfgang Van Halen’s Album

Wolfgang Van Halen’s debut solo album — which was released in June under the name Mammoth WVH — has received significant praise from Sammy Hagar. The Red Rocker appeared on Lipps Service with Scott Lipps and talked about communicating with the late Eddie Van Halen saying, “And we had a really great text relationship at least weekly, and he would talk about Wolfie a lot, saying ‘Wait till you hear [his solo album].’ He’d send me stuff, and I’d say, ‘Wow. The motherf—er can play.'”
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Watch Eddie Van Halen’s Legacy-Forging Live Solo Performance

One year ago, the guitar world lost one of its greatest and most charismatic players. Not only did Eddie Van Halen revolutionize technique but he almost single-handedly changed the way people think about designing electric guitar gear. In a similar vein to Lloyd Loar and Les Paul, Van Halen relentlessly...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duff Mckagan
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Slash
MetalSucks

Wolfgang Van Halen Commemorates Sixth Anniversary of Final Van Halen Show

On October 5, 2015, the legendary Van Halen played their last-ever show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. To commemorate the occasion, Wolfgang Van Halen — son of Eddie Van Halen, nephew of Alex Van Halen, and the band’s one-time bassist — has shared the following message on Twitter, along with photos from that evening’s curtain call:
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paradise City#Guns N Roses#Wvh#Gnr
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Sends Stirring Message to David Lee Roth After Retirement Announcement: ‘Thankful and Proud’

Following the news that Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is officially retiring, Wolf Van Halen takes to his social media accounts to share a special tribute to the musician. “One hell of a run, Dave ❤️,” Wolf Van Halen wrote on Instagram. He also shared on Twitter, “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey.” Both posts had a sweet snapshot of him and David Lee Roth.
CELEBRITIES
US 103.1

Watch Guns N’ Roses Play ‘Hard Skool’ Live for the First Time

Days after releasing their latest single "Hard Skool," Guns N' Roses tackled the song live for the first time last night (Sept. 26) during their show in Baltimore, Md. It's been speculated that the band would premiere the song live during this tour for a couple of weeks now. At the start of the run, they debuted "Absurd" live and released it a couple of days later, and then they started rehearsing "Hard Skool" prior to shows throughout September. Slash really sealed the deal when he uploaded a video of some of the members practicing it on his TikTok.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch STEVEN ADLER Perform GUNS N' ROSES Classics At Minnesota's ROCKTEMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL

Video footage of Steven Adler's September 11 performance at the Rocktember Music Festival in Hinckley, Minnesota can be seen below. Joining the former GUNS N' ROSES drummer in his group are Ariel Kamin, the singer of Argentinian GN'R tribute band SON OF A GUN, plus guitarists Michael Thomas and Alistair James, and bassist Todd Kerns (filling in for Tanya O Callaghan).
MINNESOTA STATE
hennemusic.com

Wolfgang Van Halen salutes David Lee Roth following retirement news

Wolfgang Van Halen took to social media this week to salute his Van Halen bandmate David Lee Roth on news of the singer's pending retirement. The son of guitarist Eddie Van Halen joined the legendary group’s lineup on bass in 2007 and was on board for three tours and the 2012 album, “A Different Kind Of Truth”, before a final North American trek saw them perform their final concert at the Hollywood Bowl in October of 2015, with Eddie passing away last October at the age of 65 from a stroke after a lengthy battle with cancer.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy