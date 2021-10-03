CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The stream game is best played with as many players as possible

Daily Item
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI often find myself playing what I call the “stream game” while looking at digital maps. It’s a simple game involving aerial imagery and reconnaissance for future streamside, or “riparian,” tree plantings. I start at the property I’m working on, which has a “naked” stream but one that, if I have my way, soon will be lined with a wide buffer of young trees. Then I follow the stream through the landscape — and get increasingly upset about how few trees are along it and how little forest cover there is in general.

www.dailyitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
earth.com

What did T. rex really look like?

Paleontology has underlying assumptions about how the past is imagined. Hypotheses about the behavior, locomotion, and ecology of extinct animals depend on scientists’ perception of modern animals along with their intuitive interpretation of fossil specimens (and it is to some degree intuitive, whether they admit or not). In turn, those hypotheses, once published for other scientists and the public to digest, feed the collective imagination and discourse around paleontology.
WILDLIFE
texasbreaking.com

Pool of Water Turns Blood Red Near Dead Sea. Could It Be The End?

Researchers in Jordan are puzzled after a pool of water near the Dead Sea turned blood red just recently. Witnesses are not sure about how it happened as the pool is usually clear blue. Could it be the end?. This is the second such instance in two years of a...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fish#The Stream#Chesapeake Bay#Soil Health
ScienceAlert

Antarctic Ice Reveals Human Impact on The Atmosphere Long Before Industrial Fires

Our planet's air during the preindustrial period was not quite as pristine as you might think, according to new research out of Antarctica. An analysis of six ice core drillings taken from the southernmost continent has revealed a substantial increase in black carbon starting in the 14th century. That's long before humans in the southern hemisphere started burning coal, which means the pollution likely came from preindustrial fires feeding on natural biomass. Over the intervening 700 years, emission levels appear to have steadily climbed, ultimately tripling in number. When researchers modelled the potential flow of black carbon particulates, they tracked the soot back to...
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

This Ancient And Ginormous Sloth Had an Unexpected Supplement in Its Diet

A giant ground sloth that lived during the last ice age was not largely vegetarian like its modern-day tree-dwelling relatives, but enjoyed munching on meat, according to a new study that has found telltale signs of its diet in fossilized hair samples. Mylodon darwinii went extinct some 10,000 to 12,000 years ago along with most other megafauna, and scientists had presumed it ate only plants. But a comparison of chemical signatures in M. darwinii's hair to the diets of other extinct and living species of sloths and anteaters now suggests otherwise. These results are the "first direct evidence of omnivory in an...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Extinct Ground Sloth – Mylodon darwinii – Likely Ate Meat With Its Veggies

New study reveals that Mylodon was an omnivore, unlike its strictly plant-eating relatives. A new study led by researchers at the American Museum of Natural History suggests that Mylodon—a ground sloth that lived in South America until about 10,000 to 12,000 years ago—was not a strict vegetarian like all of its living relatives. Based on a chemical analysis of amino acids (fundamental biological compounds that are the building blocks of proteins) preserved in sloth hair, the researchers uncovered evidence that this gigantic extinct sloth was an omnivore, at times eating meat or other animal protein in addition to plant matter. The study, published today (October 7, 2021) in the journal Scientific Reports, contradicts previous assumptions in the field.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ScienceAlert

Scientists Think They Know How These Peculiar Stone Patterns Form in Frozen Landscapes

In rocky, frosty landscapes, specific patterns of stones can end up forming – it's like human hands have formed them, but without any gardener being anywhere near them. A new study shows how these formations can be created with needle ice – spikes of ice that rise up from the earth and are formed with groundwater. The researchers used a combination of lab experiments and computer models to show how needle ice can shift small rocks and soil particles into patterns, pushing them from underneath to slightly change their position. Because needle ice is more likely to form and flourish on bare...
SCIENCE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore-Based Researchers Uncover Genetic Blueprint Of Blue Crabs Via Genome Sequencing

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A University of Maryland team just published the entire genome sequence of the state’s favorite crustacean — the blue crab. The researchers explained the best way to understand any organism is to understand its genetic blueprint. They say that they’ve learned the crabs’ functions including which genetic traits make the crabs particularly successful and reproducing or adapting to their environment, particularly in waters warmed by climate change. The genome sequencing project was done by a team of four scientists over the course of four years at the Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology, (IMET) located in Baltimore’s...
WILDLIFE
Ohio Capital Journal

Coral reefs are dying as climate change decimates ocean ecosystems vital to fish and humans

By Sam Purkis, University of Miami The Chagos Archipelago is one of the most remote, seemingly idyllic places on Earth. Coconut-covered sandy beaches with incredible bird life rim tropical islands in the Indian Ocean, hundreds of miles from any continent. Just below the waves, coral reefs stretch for miles along an underwater mountain chain. It’s […] The post Coral reefs are dying as climate change decimates ocean ecosystems vital to fish and humans appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy