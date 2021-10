NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For the last five years, the FDNY has been using drones to improve its response time and accuracy and, most importantly, save lives. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge got a behind the scenes look at how the technology is transforming firefighting. Joe Cruz and Angelica Chomicki are drone pilots with the FDNY Command Tactical Unit. Their job is to assist firefighters from the air. “The drone is providing a monitor of everything that is happening,” Cruz said. “See how the firefighter’s going up the ladder? I have a visual on him, where the command post can now, visually, see him,” said Chomicki. Duddridge got a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO