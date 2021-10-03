CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington inactive players vs. Falcons

By Bryan Manning
The Washington Football Team has released their inactive list for Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles, wide receiver Dax Milne, tight end Sammis Reyes, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and defensive end Shaka Toney are Washington’s inactive list for Sunday.

St-Juste is on this list as he missed practice last week due to an injury he suffered at some point in the loss to the Bills. St-Juste was checked out during the game and cleared to return. However, he felt worse when the team returned to practice and was placed in concussion protocol.

With St-Juste out, veteran cornerback Darryl Roberts is active for the first time this season and will likely split time with Torry McTyer in St-Juste’s role.

Milne is inactive for the first time this season with the return of wide receiver Curtis Samuel from injured reserve.

CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 5 wide receiver rankings: Replacing Calvin Ridley

We got some shocking news Thursday when we learned that Calvin Ridley won't be playing in Week 5, as he didn't travel with the team to London due to a personal matter. Hopefully everything's OK with Ridley and he'll be back in Week 6, but this could be very bad news for the Falcons offense, because this team was already dangerously short on wide receiver talent.
NFL
