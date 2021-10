Alternative pop singer/songwriter Bella Kelly shares her sophomore single, "Heartbreak Motel," alongside its captivating visual. The somber piano-driven ballad details the pain and anguish that comes with being in love, vulnerable, and lacking the strength to crawl out of that dark place. Kelly's vocal performance is remarkable as she makes use of a hushed sultry delivery that oozes emotional trauma and pure melancholy. The track is bolstered by a grand piano-driven minimalistic backdrop courtesy of producer/engineer David Gnozzi who creates a dynamic ebb and flow environment for Kelly's intimate melodic runs. The slow build-ups, short silence, and transitions in the song also add an unprecedented urgency and emotional payoff as the tension eases off bit by bit.

