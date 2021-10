RAVENSWOOD — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers went on the road this past Thursday and made easy work of homestanding Ravenswood as they came away with the 4-nil win. Junior Neveah Wood lead the way for head coach Dallas Plumley’s squad as she found the back of the net twice in the shutout win over the Lady Red Devils, with one of the goals coming off of a corner kick.

