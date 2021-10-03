Culvers to Debut The Curderburger

They thought it was a joke. A simple April Fools’ Day tweet about a Butterburger topped with a giant cheese curd. Little did the people at Culver’s know about what they unleashed: hungry customers pleading and petitioning for the imaginary Curderburger to come to life. And, they will soon get their wish, but just for one day. On October 15th, also known as National Cheese Curd Day, naturally, Culver’s restaurants across the country will be serving up Curderburgers to hungry fans. They are warning customers to bring their appetites because the burgers are going to be big. According to the company, a Curderburger will be a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a blend of yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds that have been lumped together and breaded.