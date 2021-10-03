CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Culvers to Debut The Curderburger

cwbradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey thought it was a joke. A simple April Fools’ Day tweet about a Butterburger topped with a giant cheese curd. Little did the people at Culver’s know about what they unleashed: hungry customers pleading and petitioning for the imaginary Curderburger to come to life. And, they will soon get their wish, but just for one day. On October 15th, also known as National Cheese Curd Day, naturally, Culver’s restaurants across the country will be serving up Curderburgers to hungry fans. They are warning customers to bring their appetites because the burgers are going to be big. According to the company, a Curderburger will be a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a blend of yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds that have been lumped together and breaded.

cwbradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Once an April Fools joke, the “Curderburger” is now real

PRAIRIE du SAC, WI (WSAU) – What started as an April Fools joke becomes a real fast-food meal later this month. Last April 1st Culvers said it was adding a ‘Curderburger’ to its menu — a hamburger with a giant cheese curd on top. Culver’s officials said it sparked enough...
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
Thrillist

Thrillist Editors Mix Up Their Dream Culver’s Concrete Combos

Even though we’re sliding into hoodie and combat boot season, there’s always time for a Culver’s Concrete Mixer. Who says frozen custard is just for the summer? With flavors that are super creamy and made in-restaurant daily, it’s understandable why it’s better than ice cream. When you visit your local Culver’s, there’s no way you can resist creating the ultimate mix-in combination that reminds you of a special time in your life; maybe from your childhood or even a person you never want to forget—your favorite mix-ins surely have a story to tell. So we grabbed a few editors to share the stories behind their favorite candies, cookies, and treats to mix into their frozen custard to create fun and unique Culver’s Concretes combinations.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Curd#Burgers#Food Drink#Culver#National Cheese Curd Day#Curderburgers#Wmtv
96.7 KISS FM

New Bozeman Restaurant Adds ‘In-N-Out’ Style Burger to Menu

In-N-Out is arguably one of the most popular fast-food chains in America. There are quite a few In-N-Out locations across the country, but sadly, we don't have one in Montana. If you're a foodie, Bozeman is a great place to live. The city offers a wide variety of dining options.
Thrillist

Outback Steakhouse Has a Bloomin' Fried Shrimp Appetizer Now

The Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion has a reputation that speaks for itself. And while the Australian-themed eatery has toyed with new versions of the menu item before, take this loaded version with bacon and cheese fries, the chain's latest innovation might be its best yet. Outback is introducing a new...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Herald

Culver's coming to Bloomingdale in 2022

Construction will begin early next year on a new Culver's restaurant in Bloomingdale after the village board gave its approval Monday. The 4,100-square-foot American fast-food restaurant will be at 130 S. Gary Ave., in the Meijer parking lot. Village President Franco Coladipietro said it's a welcome addition in Bloomingdale. "I...
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant is Moving

Your favorite breakfast spot is moving.Najia Cam/Unsplash. When a restaurant moves into its location, it typically remains there for the long haul. Packing up everything, moving it across town, and making sure patrons know of the move isn’t always the easiest thing to do, especially for a business that relies solely on repeat traffic from customers. That, however, is exactly what The Dutch Eatery & Refuge is doing.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Just Go

5 Great Burger Restaurants in Wisconsin

Wisconsin restaurants have been experimenting with the hamburger since the burger bars were starting to flourish in 1885. Food artists throughout the state experiment with slender, smooth, and laborious taste combinations, which results in burgers that are distinctive and imaginative and that you won't find on a standard restaurant menu. There are many options available; nevertheless, we have put together a list of five that you may wish to include in your list.
WISCONSIN STATE
lehighvalleystyle.com

Order the Pretzel Charcuterie & Cheese Board at Easton Wine Project

“As a winery, offering a charcuterie board was a given. However, we wanted to make our charcuterie board special, something to remember,” says Amanda Thatcher, general manager of Easton Wine Project. “We wanted it large enough to share, really pleasing to look at and super satisfying to eat with wine or beer.”
EASTON, PA
mashed.com

Why Culvers' Root Beer Tastes Different From All Other Brands

Culver's has remained a family-owned, family-run restaurant since husband and wife duo, Craig and Lea Culver, first opened its doors in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin (via Culvers.com). Being a family establishment, that also meant Craig's parents, George and Ruth, played an integral role in paving Culver's path to success and popularity. In fact, Ruth was known as the "Queen of Hospitality" back in the day.
SAUK CITY, WI
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
94.5 KATS

The New Thing on the Taco Bell Menu is Unique to Say the Least

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

People Are Losing It Over This Costco Frozen Pizza

If you were ever considering memorizing a Costco item number, this could be the one. Item number 1538784 is a frozen pizza, but it's not just any frozen pizza. It is, according to a booming Reddit thread started by user puckingrufus56 last week, the absolute best-frozen pizza in the Costco aisles, if not the world.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy