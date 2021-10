ALBANY, N.Y. — New York farms harvested 9.63 million bushels of winter wheat in 2021, with an average yield of 77 bushels per acre — a record-high yield. Winter-wheat production in the state was up 21.5 percent this year from 2020, when the state’s farms produced 7.92 billion bushels of winter wheat. This year’s yield was up nearly 17 percent from 66 bushels per acre a year ago. Harvested area for wheat came in at 125,000 acres in 2021, up from 120,000 acres a year prior.

