Average Price Received For Coun

The average price received by farmers for corn during August in Wisconsin was $6.17 per bushel. According to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report, that was 13-cents higher than the July price and $3.15 above August 2020. Soybean prices were $14.00 per bushel, about 20-cents lower for the month, but $5.43 above last year. Oats sold for an average price of $3.40, 25-cents above July and 90-cents over last August 2020. The all hay prices in Wisconsin averaged $156.00 per ton in August.cwbradio.com
