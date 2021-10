My partner and I were leaving his apartment complex last week. As we were driving out of the complex, we passed by two men about five feet apart. The first man was walking alone and the second was about five feet behind him walking a chihuahua. I love dogs, especially chihuahuas. So I was immediately focused on the dog and trying to get a better look at it. After we had passed the scene, my partner asks me ‘did you see how that guy had that gun tucked into the front of his pants?’ I had not seen the gun at all. I don’t even know which guy he was referring to. I only saw the dog. It wasn’t a small gun either-my partner said it had an extra large clip on it. I still missed it completely. How could I miss something like that?

