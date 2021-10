"Groupthink is the enemy of rigor…what we define to be excellence has become captive to a certain political agenda," says Brown University economics professor Glenn Loury. Yet, in the name of "eliminating systemic racism," Sunrise Park Middle School in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, near St. Paul, will no longer hand out "F" grades to students who turn in the lowest quality work. The school has simply lopped-off 0 – 49.9 percentiles in its grading system.

EDUCATION ・ 19 HOURS AGO