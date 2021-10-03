Five Fun Facts About… The Common Porcupine

This week’s featured animal is the common porcupine. For any of you that have a dog that has chased a porcupine, you know the potential impact on a dog’s face. Porcupine quills are not a laughing matter when they fill the snout of your pet, but did you know that very few animals can hunt the porcupine because of this unique defense? Mountain lions and fishers have the quick and agile hunting skills to catch this prickly animal, but bobcats, lynx, coyotes, wolves, and wolverines may also try. Here are five more facts about the porcupine.