Is average at his best . The Defense is solid - of course they won’t really face a really good Offense all year - unless they play OSU in the Big Ten Championship . I actually really want them to be good enough to go undefeated - I think that’s great for OSU. I just think teams in college football need really good QBs to be championship contenders . I think experience does matter - that’s why PSU and Iowa are both real threats - neither QB is super talented but both are leaders with lots of reps and some decent weapons . I just don’t think Iowa - or PSU for that matter - are really too 5 teams - and like I said - I actually want to be wrong .

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO