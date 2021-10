Leicester City drew 2-2 against Burnley at the King Power in an eventful Saturday afternoon affair. Jamie Vardy scored one at either end of the pitch in the first half and Maxwel Cornet scored a brilliant volley for the Clarets to give the visitors the lead at the break. Vardy got a late equaliser for the Foxes but neither side could find a way through for the winner.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO