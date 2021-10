The No. 15 Pitt men’s soccer team took on No. 2 Clemson at Riggs Field in South Carolina on Saturday night, and the team entered the game as a clear underdog, as Pitt had gone 1-4 against Clemson since Jay Vidovich took control of the team in 2016. But the Panthers managed to beat the Tigers for the first time since 2018, shutting them out 2-0.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO