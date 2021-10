Actor Jake Gyllenhaal's main goal throughout the years appears to be refusing to be pigeonholed into any one type of role. Audiences have come to expect the unexpected from the "Zodiac," "Nightcrawler," and "Okja" star, which is partly why it was so newsworthy when he signed up to appear in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" as the villain Mysterio, of all characters. That decision made a little more sense when he was killed off at the end of the movie (thus sparing the typically franchise-averse from one of the MCU's typical multi-film commitments), but it appears that Gyllenhaal isn't quite done with comic book adaptations just yet as he will be the leading man in "Prophet," a period piece film based on Rob Liefeld's Image Comics series.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO