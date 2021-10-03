CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady turns to Friday Night Lights to hype homecoming

By Barry Werner
 6 days ago
Tom Brady is superb when it comes to social media as well as playing quarterback. Heck, he might be the GOAT of both when it comes to football players.

As the hours dwindle on Sunday prior to his return to Gillette Stadium as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New England Patriots, Brady and his social media team delivered a goosebumps video as the final flourish.

Time to play the game, as Triple H would say.

Oh, if the speech sounds familiar, it was a huge part of “Friday Night Lights” lore.

IN THIS ARTICLE
