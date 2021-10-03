CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three reasons changes need to be made at the top for LSU

By Lance Dawe
 6 days ago
The Ed Orgeron era seems to be coming out of its heyday.

After LSU lost to Auburn in Death Valley for the first time since 1999, fans are a little frustrated with the sixth-year head coach. LSU is barely sitting above .500 after its 15-0 national championship season in 2019, and the train seems to be continuously slowing.

There has been obvious regression on both sides of the ball and little effort seems to have been made to change things around Baton Rouge. LSU can’t afford another breakeven season.

Unfortunately, the Tigers are staring a very tough schedule. Their next five opponents are a combined 20-5. The road ahead looks grim for LSU if it can’t get things together.

Here are three reasons changes should be made in Baton Rouge.

