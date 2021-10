QisstPay — Pakistan’s fastest growing buy now pay later platform (BNPL) — recently announced that they have raised $15 million. These are the details. QisstPay — Pakistan’s fastest growing buy now pay later platform (BNPL) — recently announced that they have raised $15 million across its seed & pre-seed rounds with a mix of equity and debt. MSA Capital led the round with institutional investment participation from Global Founders Capital; Fox Ventures, First Check Ventures, and a series of strategic angel investments from Simone Mancini and Johnny Mitrevski, Co-Founders of Scalapay; Ashley Davies, former CFO of Venmo and current Sylp CFO; former C Suite at Affirm; Adam Mawdesley, VP of Partnerships & Product at Splitit; and United Bank Limited of Pakistan.

