Noah Syndergaard will make his long-awaited return for the Mets this evening, as he is slated to start the second game of the team’s doubleheader with the Marlins. He has not thrown a pitch in a major league game since starting the final game of the 2019 season against the Braves. The club designated catcher Chance Sisco for assignment to make room for Syndergaard on the 40-man roster.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO