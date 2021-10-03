CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Why I still support Donald Trump

By David Gee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving attended and listened to several Donald Trump rallies, including The Villages event, below are my personal reasons for why, I and our Board continue to stand with Mr. Trump. 1. His comments, our rights come from God. Mr. Trump clearly appreciates what true Christians embrace, i.e. God made man...

