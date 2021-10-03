Braves Minor League Recap: Kyle Wright extends scoreless streak to 23 innings

The penultimate game of the season swung in the Stripers favor behind Kyle Wright’s dominant pitching. The offense for Gwinnett wasn't very successful throughout, but came up with timely hits in the middle innings to open up a 2-0 lead the pitching staff held on to. Through three innings the only Stripers hit was a first inning infield single from Cristian Pache and after he got thrown out stealing they didn't have much going. Johan Camargo led off the fourth inning with the second hit of the game and that sparked the offense to get rolling. A walk to Maikel Franco moved Camargo to second base and he was able to score on a one out ground out thanks to an error by the shortstop.