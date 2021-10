Jamie Carragher has questioned whether Nuno Espirito Santo is the right fit for the Tottenham job after a woeful display from his side against Arsenal. Sunday's 3-1 defeat to their north London rivals was Spurs' third league defeat in a row, conceding three goals in all of those. It is a marked downturn in form from a team that was sitting top of the table heading into the first international break.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO