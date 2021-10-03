CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond the Boxscore: Early Mistakes and Wasted Series Doom Notre Dame

By Brad Sullivan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFalling behind and not bringing enough firepower to make a comeback proved to be fatal to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday as they fell 24-13 to the Cincinnati Bearcats. The defeat knocks the Irish from the ranks of the undefeated and puts them in a precarious position regarding any hopes of competing in the college football playoff. That’s because one more loss will more than likely take them out of contention. One other negative is that the loss put an end to the Notre Dame home winning streak of 26 games.

