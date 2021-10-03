CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

'It's done, the race went like this': Gianni Moscon pragmatic in defeat after flat tyre and crash scuppers Paris-Roubaix dream

cyclingweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGianni Moscon refused to blame his failure to win Paris-Roubaix on a fall on the cobbles and a flat tyre despite leading comfortably with only 30km left to race. The Italian made a solo dig 53km from the line and built an impressive advantage that hovered around the 1-15 mark, the chase groups behind unable to reduce the deficit they had to the Ineos Grenadiers man.

www.cyclingweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
cyclingweekly.com

Gianni Moscon leaves Ineos Grenadiers after six years

Gianni Moscon will be leaving Ineos Grenadiers at the end of the season, after six years with the British team. Italian rider Moscon, who has been a the centre of multiple controversies in recent years, will be making the switch to Astana from next year on a two-year contract. The...
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Paris-Roubaix 2021 - Live coverage

Moscon, Van Asbroeck and Vermeersch hit the cobbles at Orchies (three stars, 1.7km) with a lead of 25 seconds on the Van Avermaet group, 52 seconds on the Van der Poel-Colbrelli group and 1:23 on the Van Aert group. Timo Roosen has dropped back to the Van Aert group and...
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Sonny Colbrelli wins epic men's 2021 Paris-Roubaix

European champion Sonny Colbrelli won a phenomenal edition of the 2021 men's Paris-Roubaix, out-sprinting Mathieu van der Poel and Florian Vermeersch in the closing metres. Making his debut in the race, the Bahrain Victorious rider came from behind to win by a bike length from 22-year-old Vermeersch with Van der Poel settling for third.
CYCLING
The Guardian

Sonny Colbrelli sprints to Paris-Roubaix victory after race through rain and mud

Sonny Colbrelli became the first Italian to win the Paris-Roubaix classic in 22 years when he prevailed in a three-man sprint finish at the end of a gruelling race on Sunday. His whole body covered in mud after 257.7km featuring 30 cobbled sectors, Colbrelli burst into tears as he collapsed on the grass of the Roubaix Velodrome after triumphing in the first rain-hit edition of the Hell of the North since 2002.
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Colbrelli
Person
Gianni Moscon
The Independent

Paris-Roubaix 2021 result: Italy’s Sonny Colbrelli wins chaotic and crash-ridden race

Sonny Colbrelli became the first Italian to win the Paris-Roubaix Monument classic in 22 years when he prevailed in a three-man sprint finish at the end of a gruelling race on Sunday.His whole body covered in mud after 257.7 kilometres featuring 30 cobbled sectors, Colbrelli burst into tears as he collapsed on the grass of the Roubaix Velodrome after triumphing in the first rain-hit edition of the Hell of the North since 2002.The European champion, of Team Bahrain Victorious, pipped Belgian Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) and Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who were second and third respectively.Van der Poel,...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Florian Vermeersch, the promise of Paris-Roubaix

The surprising name on the 2021 podium of a rain-soaked Paris-Roubaix was certainly young Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) who took second in his debut in the Hell of the North. Before racing this Monument, the 22-year-old Belgian rider twice took part in the Tour of Flanders but never made it...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Tyre#Paris#Italian#Ineos Grenadiers#Colbrelli#Astana
Cyclingnews

Lizzie Deignan: I’m a fan doing a race at the Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) could hardly contain her excitement when asked about lining up to compete at the first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes to be held on October 2 in France. Deignan said that the men’s event, which is embarking on its 118th edition, is one of the only races she watches on television and she believes the inaugural women’s race will offer just as much of a spectacle.
CYCLING
101.9 KELO-FM

Cycling-Cobbles and rain await historic women’s Paris Roubaix

(Reuters) – The world’s leading female cyclists will be unleashed for the first time ever on the notorious Paris-Roubaix cobbles on Saturday as they get their chance to race the so-called Hell of the North. In another sign that women’s professional cycling is finally gaining the iconic stages it deserves,...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Jumbo-Visma unveil special-edition jersey for men's Paris-Roubaix

The Jumbo-Visma riders will take to the French cobblestones on Sunday wearing a special-edition kit for the men's Paris-Roubaix. The Dutch team are celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Jumbo, the supermarket chain that has been a title sponsor since 2015. The one-off jersey features a star-shaped emblem on the front...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Niewiadoma calls early end to season after Paris-Roubaix Femmes crash

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) went into the first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes fresh from the podium of the World Championships, where delivered an attacking performance that proved just how well-prepared she was for her final block of racing for 2021. The 27-year-old’s season, however, came to an abrupt halt before she even got to the cobbles of the history-making event in northern France.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
cyclingweekly.com

Five talking points from the first-ever women's Paris-Roubaix

Triumphant Deignan delivers epic ride worthy of the occasion. A historic race was won by a fittingly heroic ride, as Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) embarked on a stunning 85km solo ride to take victory on the first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes. There’s maybe something ironic about a race so famous for its fearsome...
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Peter Sagan to ride Paris-Roubaix on a Specialized S-Works Roubaix with mechanical gears

This is the bike Peter Sagan will use when he hopes to win Paris-Roubaix for a second time this Sunday. The Slovak former triple world champion, who won the 'Hell of the North' in spectacular style in 2018, will, as expected, ride an S-Works Roubaix, Specialized's Classics bike that - as the name suggests - is designed for the cobbles.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner to receive a 20th of men’s prize payout

There has been much anticipation and excitement regarding the addition of a women’s Paris-Roubaix to the calendar and while the prospect of being the first winner of this momentous event is a huge prize to fight for, the payout the victor will receive isn't. The size of the prize purse for the first woman across the finish line at the Roubaix velodrome will be just a 20th of that received by her male counterpart.
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Tweets of the week: Paris-Roubaix special

There have been more than 45 billion tweets sent out since the last edition of Paris-Roubaix took place, and it's up to you to decide which is sadder, that fact or that we've had to wait more than 900 days to see riders race over the cobbles of northern France.
CYCLING
SkySports

Lizzie Deignan makes history by winning first women's Paris Roubaix race

The former world champion produced a dominant ride over the 115.6km course and held off a powerful late surge by Dutch great Marianne Vos to win by one minute and 17 seconds. After three circuits around Denain, Trek Segafredo rider Deignan established a small lead over the pack just before the first of 17 cobbled sections.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Stuyven: A wet Paris-Roubaix will be safe enough to race

Like several other teams lining up at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, Trek-Segafredo will line up with more than one leader for the cobbled Monument. Former world champion Mads Pedersen and Milan-San Remo champion Jasper Stuyven lead the American team at what is expected to be the first wet edition of the race since 2002.
CYCLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy