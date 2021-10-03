'It's done, the race went like this': Gianni Moscon pragmatic in defeat after flat tyre and crash scuppers Paris-Roubaix dream
Gianni Moscon refused to blame his failure to win Paris-Roubaix on a fall on the cobbles and a flat tyre despite leading comfortably with only 30km left to race. The Italian made a solo dig 53km from the line and built an impressive advantage that hovered around the 1-15 mark, the chase groups behind unable to reduce the deficit they had to the Ineos Grenadiers man.www.cyclingweekly.com
