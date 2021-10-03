'It's done, the race went like this': Gianni Moscon pragmatic in defeat after flat tyre and crash scuppers Paris-Roubaix dream

There has been much anticipation and excitement regarding the addition of a women’s Paris-Roubaix to the calendar and while the prospect of being the first winner of this momentous event is a huge prize to fight for, the payout the victor will receive isn't. The size of the prize purse for the first woman across the finish line at the Roubaix velodrome will be just a 20th of that received by her male counterpart.

