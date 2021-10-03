CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson And Teddy Bridgewater Traveled Similar Paths to the NFL Which Sets Up a Chance Meeting Between 2 Louisville Legends

By Brandon Austin
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Denver Broncos signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater lead their respective teams into a critical Week 4 matchup. While a big game for both teams, the matchup is special for the two quarterbacks. The former Louisville standouts are playing against one another for the first time in their NFL careers.

