Chico, CA

’Cats’ spirited comeback bid falls short vs. Pioneers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAYWARD—The Chico State volleyball team had its back to the wall Saturday, falling behind two sets to none against California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) foe Cal State East Bay. The Wildcats, though, were able to stay alive and win the match's third set by finding that extra gear that has eluded them for the past several weeks. The 'Cats were on the brink of forcing a fifth and deciding set, but the Pioneers spoiled Chico State's comeback attempt, rallying late to win the match in four sets 25-18, 25-15, 18-25, 25-23. Saturday's setback leaves Chico State with a 5-9 season record and a 1-5 mark in the CCAA. Cal State East Bay saw its losing streak end at six, improving to 6-8 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

