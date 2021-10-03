CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings' inactives for the game against the Browns

Jack White
 6 days ago
Minnesota can get its season back on track against Cleveland this week.

The Vikings are 1-2 after a victory over the Seahawks in Week 3. Minnesota’s retooled defense stepped up against the Seattle offense. According to Mike Zimmer, that was the best offensive performance that he’s seen in the eight years that he’s been here (H/T ESPN’s Courtney Cronin).

Now, Minnesota could use another good performance in Week 4. Here are the players who will be out for the game:

Vikings' inactives list:

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

CB Kris Boyd

G Wyatt Davis

LB Anthony Barr

DT James Lynch

DE Patrick Jones II

