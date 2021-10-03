Pac-12 AD issues apology after head coach pushes cameraman on field
Karl Dorrell and Colorado had a rough Saturday after a 37-14 loss to Southern Cal in Boulder. Dorrell and the Buffaloes are off to a rough season as Saturday was their fourth straight loss after an opening-season win over Northern Colorado. Colorado QB Brendon Lewis was sacked 5 times and threw an interception as the offense was also 1-for-10 on third downs and missed a fourth down conversion.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Comments / 0