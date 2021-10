Had the Golden State Warriors come back and won the 2019 NBA Finals over the Toronto Raptors, Klay Thompson would have had a strong argument for Finals MVP. The veteran marksman averaged 26 points per game on almost 59 percent shooting from behind the arc, but suffered a torn ACL midway through Game 6 that removed any hope the Warriors might have had of ultimately winning their third straight championship. Thompson went on to tear his Achilles while recovering and has now missed two consecutive seasons. He has never been further from that elite form in his career than he is right now.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO