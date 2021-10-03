REVIEW: Three Dog Night brings back fond rock memories

One of the most endearing attributes of J. Cole’s career has always been his transparency. For over a decade, the Carolina rapper has amassed a legion of followers and a seat in the pantheon of hip-hop because he makes listeners feel like they know him through his music and his common-man lifestyle. This familiarity creates a sense of kinship within his fanbase, and as 19,000 filed into Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday night (Oct. 1) for his sold-out Off-Season tour, it felt like a family reunion. Kicking off in Miami — with the help of special guests Drake and Future — the trek marks J. Cole’s return to live performing since his KOD Tour back in 2018. 21 Savage and burgeoning rapper Morray also join the Dreamville artist along with comedian and social media star Druski.

