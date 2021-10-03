CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

REVIEW: Three Dog Night brings back fond rock memories

By Bruce Miller
Sioux City Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday’s Three Dog Night concert was a lot like a class reunion. The classmates may have gotten older, but they still had plenty of spunk. Danny Hutton, the only remaining original member of the group, was even able to hit Journey-level notes during some of the songs. The band – now including David Morgan and Paul Kingary on vocals – only played cuts that had charted. While some were vaguely memorable, there were enough “Black and White,” “Never Been to Spain” and “Shambala” hits to keep the night interesting.

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
enidbuzz.com

Three Dog Night Returning To Enid

ENID, OK - Legendary band, THREE DOG NIGHT, now in its 5th decade, is coming to Stride Bank Center on Friday, November 19th at 7:00 pm. To purchase tickets, go to StrideBankCenter.com or come to our office located on the second floor of Stride Bank Center. Tickets range from $39.00 to $89.00 and they will be going on sale this Friday, October 1st.
WSAW

Tickets still available for ‘Three Dog Night’ at Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available to see legendary rock band Three Dog Night during their Oct. 1 performance at the Grand Theater in Wausau. Tickets start at $45. CLICK HERE to purchase. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Three Dog Night has been performing for nearly 50...
fox34.com

Legendary Three Dog Night to perform at the Buddy Holly Hall in November

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Three Dog Night, which had more top 10 hits than any other musical group from 1969 to 1974, will perform at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 18, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. The band claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music.
nevadaiowajournal.com

Pro-soccer injury led Danny McGaw to career in music, opening for Three Dog Night in Ames

Singer-songwriter Danny McGaw started touring with Three Dog Night not long before the pandemic hit and concerts were canceled for several months. But he’s excited to be back on the road with the “legendary” rock group, he said and looks forward to opening for them at Stephens Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Hutton
pacificsandiego.com

Tool and alt-J bring rock music back to San Diego in 2022

Two rock bands, Tool and alt-J, recently announced they will be performing San Diego shows on upcoming tours in 2022. Tool made its 2022 North American Tour announcement on Monday, which includes a stop at San Diego State University’s Viejas Arena on Jan. 19, 2022. The 37-city tour features arty alternative Blonde Redhead as the opener.
Grand Island Independent

Timberline brings back ’60s music; band playing in Kearney Friday night

KEARNEY — Chuck Salestrom spent two months reviewing the music he made in the 1970s with his band, Timberline. He wanted to be prepared for a series of reunion concerts starting at the end of September and the beginning of October. The impact of that music, now half a century later, hit him only when he joined with his former bandmates.
PopMatters

Tony & the Kiki Bring Gender Ambiguity Back to Rock with “Listen” (premiere)

Thank whatever deity you may believe in for returning both androgyny and people of color to rock music. Or just listen to Tony & the Kiki. Hard rock has been far too pale and macho for too many decades, and in the cisheteronormative way, rather than in the manner of camp hypermasculinity (MAN ON MAN a notable and phenomenal exemption). Even hair metal was painfully heterosexual.
hendersonvillestandard.com

Old expressions bring back long ago memories

My late grandfather, Will Herod Brim, had a few verbal expressions that were his very own. In the Riddleton Community he was known for one particular phrase. There were a few people who even referred to him as “Ol’ dad blame, you know what?”. Any time he expressed dismay or...
RIDDLETON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Rock Band#Three Dog Night
atlanticcityweekly.com

Vocalist Arnel Pineda to bring the rock back to Bally’s

‘Don’t Stop Believin’” is the title of one of Journey’s most famous songs, but it may as well be the theme song for their current singer Arnel Pineda, who comes to Bally’s Atlantic City for a solo show alongside co-headliner and Filipino singer Bamboo 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Bally’s Atlantic City.
New Haven Register

J. Cole Brings Bars Back to the Barclays Center: Concert Review

One of the most endearing attributes of J. Cole’s career has always been his transparency. For over a decade, the Carolina rapper has amassed a legion of followers and a seat in the pantheon of hip-hop because he makes listeners feel like they know him through his music and his common-man lifestyle. This familiarity creates a sense of kinship within his fanbase, and as 19,000 filed into Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday night (Oct. 1) for his sold-out Off-Season tour, it felt like a family reunion. Kicking off in Miami — with the help of special guests Drake and Future — the trek marks J. Cole’s return to live performing since his KOD Tour back in 2018. 21 Savage and burgeoning rapper Morray also join the Dreamville artist along with comedian and social media star Druski.
news3lv.com

Multi-Platinum Alternative Rock Band 311 to bring 311 day back to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — March 11th ("311 Day") is a holiday to 311 fans worldwide. Every other year, 311 plays an arena show on March 11 that attracts its biggest fans from around the globe who come together to celebrate the band, its music, and the 311 community. 311 will...
wbch.com

Chase Rice’s “If I Were Rock & Roll” is a look back at the people and memories that shaped him

Chase Rice contemplates the way things might have been -- and how different experiences inform the person he is today -- in his new song, “If I Were Rock & Roll.”. Songwriting has long been a part of Chase’s career, but this is the first track he’s ever released that he wrote completely solo. He says he pulled from all the memories and experiences closest to his heart to write it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Music
southernminn.com

Homecoming brings back fall memories of excitement

Fall brings both changes and grand festivities, and for many people, homecoming week is the season’s kick-off. The excitement begins on Monday for some, and for others it started weeks ago. I’ve had the opportunity to chat with a few people about what makes this week unique to them. I found it fascinating hearing the different things that go on throughout the week that people were most excited about and the memories of past years that last and shine the brightest.
FESTIVAL
Newsday

My Turn: Broadway's reopening brings back memories

Bravo, for the return of Broadway! After an 18-month suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lights hailed the reopening on Sept. 14. The reopening of the Great White Way reminds me of the first time I saw a show on Broadway. My husband and I were married on July...
The Independent

Rolling Stones honour Charlie Watts’ memory at opening show of first tour without drummer

The Rolling Stones opened the first show of the much-delayed No Filter tour with a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts.On Sunday (26 September) night, the band began their first tour without their drummer of nearly six decades, who died last month aged 80.During the show in St Louis, the show opened with an empty stage and solitary drumbeat, with photos of Watts flashing on the video board.After the second song — a rousing rendition of “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood came to the front of the stage....
MUSIC
Variety

Madonna Takes to Harlem for a Basement Performance, Parades Through Streets With Jon Batiste (Watch)

On Friday night in New York City, Madonna, joined by Jon Batiste, his band and a small group of fans, gave an intimate cabaret performance in the basement of Marcus Samuelsson’s restaurant Red Rooster, before spilling out into the Harlem streets for a 2 a.m. parade set to “Like a Prayer.” The midnight cabaret turned New Orleans-style street party rang in Friday’s release of “Madame X,” a documentary concert film of Madonna’s 2019 tour, released by Paramount Plus. (See video excerpts from the performance and parade, below.) “Obviously, Madame X has been born,” Madonna said to the basement crowd, dressed in a black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Bella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Appearance At Courtney Love’s London Art Exhibit — Photos

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella made a rare public appearance at Courtney Love’s art exhibit! Her work is featured in the exhibition. Isabella Cruise made a rare public appearance at singer Courtney Love’s art exhibit in London. The daughter of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman (who now goes by Bella Kidman Cruise), 28, attended a private showing of the exhibit at Parliament Tattoo on September 30. She wore a floral dress and stylish baker boy hat and posed for photos at the showing, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy