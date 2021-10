In less than a week, either a 106-win team or 107-win team’s season will be over. Cruel, isn’t it? Giants third baseman Evan Longoria thinks so. Because of MLB’s current playoff structure, the Giants and Dodgers meet in the NLDS as the two best teams in baseball. Since they play in the same division, the Dodgers who matched their franchise record with 106 victories had to win a Wild Card game to advance and play the top team in the National League — in this case the Giants.

