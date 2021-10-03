Ahmaud Arbery’s Mental Health Records Cannot Be Used At Trial, Judge Rules

She was walking home. She was handcuffed by a police officer on the street. She was raped and murdered. This week we learnt everything that happened in between these key events of 33-year-old Sarah Everard’s murder. The details that emerged during Wayne Couzens’ trial have been horrifying, and the impact statements shared by Everard’s family were heartbreaking. As we tried to absorb such unimaginable facts, it quickly became clear that Couzens’ whole-life sentence – which he was given on Thursday – would never feel like enough justice. For women everywhere, it was also a sobering reminder that we just can’t...

