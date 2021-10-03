CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahmaud Arbery’s Mental Health Records Cannot Be Used At Trial, Judge Rules

By Craig T. Lee
 6 days ago
Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley ruled on Friday (October 1) that Ahmaud Arbery’s mental health records could not be used as trial evidence. According to ABC News, Walmsley states that Arbery’s medical diagnosis is not to be a factor in the trial scheduled to begin soon. “There is no evidence that the victim was suffering from any mental health issue, or had otherwise decompensated, on February 23, 2020,” the date of Arbery’s death.

Comments / 5

Carl Davis
3d ago

That just goes to show you the level of depravity this group of killers and their supporters will sink to justify the death of a human being of color crossing through their neighborhood.

2020badyear
4d ago

it shouldn't be what should be used is the three individuals pass and that license plate on the back of the truck that shows a Confederate Battle flag this man is dead he had his life taken from him they took it so use the evidence against them to convict them and quit trying to find a way to use your prejudice ways against the victim.

