Ahmaud Arbery’s Mental Health Records Cannot Be Used At Trial, Judge Rules
Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley ruled on Friday (October 1) that Ahmaud Arbery’s mental health records could not be used as trial evidence. According to ABC News, Walmsley states that Arbery’s medical diagnosis is not to be a factor in the trial scheduled to begin soon. “There is no evidence that the victim was suffering from any mental health issue, or had otherwise decompensated, on February 23, 2020,” the date of Arbery’s death.www.bet.com
