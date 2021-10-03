CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Clemson moves down in Coaches Poll

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U02t9_0cFsDA9300

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Sunday following the Week 5 action in college football.

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) is now ranked No. 21 in the new coaches poll after its 19-13 victory over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 19 in the coaches poll after dropping 12 spots with the double-overtime loss at NC State.

Clemson won its 11th consecutive game against Boston College, dating back to 2011. With the win, the Tigers have now won 31 consecutive home games to extend their school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as extend the nation’s longest active home winning streak).

After a bye week, the Tigers will return to action on Friday, Oct. 15 when they play Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Here is the latest coaches poll (as of Oct. 3):

1 Alabama 5-0 1623 63 1 1/1
2 Georgia 5-0 1562 2 2 2/5
3 Iowa 5-0 1429 0 5 2 3/18
4 Penn State 5-0 1397 0 6 2 4/20
5 Oklahoma 5-0 1380 0 4 -1 3/5
6 Cincinnati 4-0 1358 0 8 2 6/10
7 Ohio State 4-1 1172 0 10 3 3/12
8 Michigan 5-0 1125 0 14 6 8/NR
9 Oregon 4-1 1000 0 3 -6 3/12
10 Brigham Young 5-0 968 0 15 5 10/NR
11 Michigan State 5-0 911 0 16 5 11/NR
12 Oklahoma State 5-0 798 0 18 6 12/23
13 Notre Dame 4-1 777 0 7 -6 7/13
14 Kentucky 5-0 758 0 23 9 14/NR
15 Coastal Carolina 5-0 699 0 16 1 15/24
16 Arkansas 4-1 652 0 11 -5 11/NR
17 Mississippi 3-1 629 0 12 -5 12/25
18 Florida 3-2 464 0 9 -9 9/18
19 Auburn 4-1 463 0 22 3 19/NR
20 Wake Forest 5-0 441 0 25 5 20/NR
21 Clemson 3-2 288 0 19 -2 2/21
22 NC State 4-1 257 0 NR 6 22/NR
23 Texas 4-1 256 0 NR 3 15/NR
24 Southern Methodist 5-0 142 0 NR 8 24/NR
25 Arizona State 4-1 141 0 NR 12 21/NR

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0cFsDA9300

Comments / 3

Related
Yardbarker

Clemson has no business being ranked in top 25 in latest AP poll

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released on Sunday, and the Clemson Tigers still managed to find themselves ranked. That is ridiculous as they have no business being in the top 25. Clemson lost 27-21 in double overtime at NC State on Saturday to fall to 2-2....
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

NC State takes down punchless Clemson

Clemson has appeared in the past six College Football Playoffs. That streak almost certainly is over. Host NC State beat the Tigers (2-2) 27-21 in double overtime Saturday. The Wolfpack (3-1) won it by bouncing back after a potential game-winning field goal from 39 yards from Christopher Dunn was missed on the final play of the game. The win snapped the Wolfpack’s eight-game losing streak to Clemson; in addition, the Tigers had won 15 of the past 16 in the series.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brigham Young
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Where Alabama, Georgia rank in Danny Kanell's latest top 8

College football analyst Danny Kanell releases his top 8 teams in the country on Sunday mornings, and once again the former Florida State quarterback has Alabama and Georgia at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. But those are the only SEC teams to make the cut this week, following losses over...
ALABAMA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#College Football#Oklahoma State#American Football#Acc#Tigers#Nc State#Syracuse#Espn#Coastal#Southern Methodist
FanSided

Most interceptions by rookie QB in NFL history

With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling with turnovers in 2021, could he reach the record?. Lawrence would be in good company if he broke said record, as it’s held by none other than Peyton Manning. Through the first three weeks of the season, Lawrence has had at least two...
NFL
WDAM-TV

Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, died at age 37. Haralson is a native of Flora, Mississippi, who went on to play nine years in the NFL. He played high school ball at Madison Central before going to college at the University of Tennessee. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy